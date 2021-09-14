(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Czech President Milos Zeman has been hospitalized, Jitka Zinke, a spokeswoman for the central military hospital in Prague, said on Tuesday.

"About an hour ago, the president of the republic, Milos Zeman, was hospitalized," Zinke said without providing further details.