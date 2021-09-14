UrduPoint.com

Czech President Zeman Hospitalized - Hospital's Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 03:55 PM

Czech President Milos Zeman has been hospitalized, Jitka Zinke, a spokeswoman for the central military hospital in Prague, said on Tuesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Czech President Milos Zeman has been hospitalized, Jitka Zinke, a spokeswoman for the central military hospital in Prague, said on Tuesday.

"About an hour ago, the president of the republic, Milos Zeman, was hospitalized," Zinke said without providing further details.

