Czech President Zeman Hospitalized - Hospital's Spokesperson
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 03:55 PM
PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Czech President Milos Zeman has been hospitalized, Jitka Zinke, a spokeswoman for the central military hospital in Prague, said on Tuesday.
"About an hour ago, the president of the republic, Milos Zeman, was hospitalized," Zinke said without providing further details.