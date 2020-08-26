Czech President Zeman Hospitalized With Arm Injury - Spokesman

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Czech President Milos Zeman was hospitalized on Tuesday evening due to an arm injury and is in for surgery, presidential spokesman Jiri Ovcacek said on Twitter.

"Mr. President was hospitalized tonight due to an arm injury at the Central Military Hospital in Prague. Mr.

President will undergo surgery of his arm. There is no danger to his life, Mr. President is in contact with his family and staff," Ovcacek said.

"The program of Mr. President will be adapted to his condition," the spokesman said.

Zeman is 75 years old and he has been complaining about leg problems for a long time. The current injury could have been caused by a fall.