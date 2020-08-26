UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech President Zeman Hospitalized With Arm Injury - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 02:50 AM

Czech President Zeman Hospitalized With Arm Injury - Spokesman

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Czech President Milos Zeman was hospitalized on Tuesday evening due to an arm injury and is in for surgery, presidential spokesman Jiri Ovcacek said on Twitter.

"Mr. President was hospitalized tonight due to an arm injury at the Central Military Hospital in Prague. Mr.

President will undergo surgery of his arm. There is no danger to his life, Mr. President is in contact with his family and staff," Ovcacek said.

"The program of Mr. President will be adapted to his condition," the spokesman said.

Zeman is 75 years old and he has been complaining about leg problems for a long time. The current injury could have been caused by a fall.

Related Topics

Twitter Prague Family Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Solid progress across Aldar’s developments in pr ..

2 hours ago

RTA, DANS sign MoU in support of Autonomous Air Ve ..

2 hours ago

Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ Programme t ..

2 hours ago

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020 ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

3 hours ago

UN Hopes Palestine Starts Collecting Clearance Rev ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.