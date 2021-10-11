PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Czech President Milos Zeman is placed in the intensive care unit of the Central Military Hospital in Prague for patients whose lives are at risk, the Idnes online news agency reported on Monday, citing hospital sources.

According to Idnes, Zeman is being treated in the anesthesiology and intensive care unit of the hospital, which is considered the highest level of intensive care.

Earlier in the day, the hospital said that the president's condition was stable.