UrduPoint.com

Czech President Zeman To Be Discharged From Hospital On Saturday - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 03:30 PM

Czech President Zeman to Be Discharged From Hospital on Saturday - Spokesman

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Czech President Milos Zeman will be discharged on Saturday from the Central Military Hospital (CVH) in Prague, where he was taken on Thursday due to a positive test for COVID-19, Spokesman Jiri Ovcachek said on Friday.

Zeman will also appoint a new prime minister on Sunday.

"According to the information of the attending physician Miroslav Zaborala, the president of the republic, Milos Zeman, on Saturday, November 27, 2021, will be discharged from the CVH and transferred to the country residence of Lany. The president of the republic will appoint Petr Fialu as the head of the new government on Sunday, November 28 at 11:00 at the Lany residence in compliance with all the necessary epidemiological measures," Ovchachek wrote on the official website of the Prague Castle.

