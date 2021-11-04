UrduPoint.com

Czech President Zeman Transferred To Regular Ward From Intensive Care - Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 03:52 PM

Czech President Zeman Transferred to Regular Ward From Intensive Care - Hospital

Czech President Milos Zeman, who is being treated at Prague's Central Military Hospital, was transferred to a regular ward from intensive care on Thursday, the hospital's spokeswoman, Jitka Zinke, told reporters

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Czech President Milos Zeman, who is being treated at Prague's Central Military Hospital, was transferred to a regular ward from intensive care on Thursday, the hospital's spokeswoman, Jitka Zinke, told reporters.

"In connection with the improvement of the health status of the President of the Republic Milos Zeman, the attending doctors decided to transfer him from intensive care to a regular ward," Zinke said.

Earlier, the head of the Czech Senate, Milos Vystrcil, said that if Zeman was transferred from intensive care to a regular ward, it would be irrelevant to consider the issue of depriving him of his presidential powers for health reasons.

The 77-year-old Czech leader has been undergoing treatment at the hospital since October 10.

Related Topics

Senate Prague October From

Recent Stories

vivo Tops China’s Smartphone Market and Rose to ..

Vivo Tops China’s Smartphone Market and Rose to the Fourth Place in Global Sma ..

11 minutes ago
 Sugar disappears from markets, prices touch sky

Sugar disappears from markets, prices touch sky

22 minutes ago
 SEWA to enhance cooperation with Finnish delegatio ..

SEWA to enhance cooperation with Finnish delegation

23 minutes ago
 Huawei Shares How to Tackle Climate Change with Te ..

Huawei Shares How to Tackle Climate Change with Technology Innovation at COP26

31 minutes ago
 Afghanistan need more big-time matches to be merri ..

Afghanistan need more big-time matches to be merrier, says Rashid

43 seconds ago
 Global Carbon Emissions to Rebound Close to Pre-Pa ..

Global Carbon Emissions to Rebound Close to Pre-Pandemic Levels in 2021 - Study

44 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.