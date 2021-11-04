Czech President Zeman Transferred to Regular Ward From Intensive Care - Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Czech President Milos Zeman, who is being treated at Prague's Central Military Hospital, was transferred to a regular ward from intensive care on Thursday, the hospital's spokeswoman, Jitka Zinke, told reporters

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Czech President Milos Zeman, who is being treated at Prague's Central Military Hospital, was transferred to a regular ward from intensive care on Thursday, the hospital's spokeswoman, Jitka Zinke, told reporters.

"In connection with the improvement of the health status of the President of the Republic Milos Zeman, the attending doctors decided to transfer him from intensive care to a regular ward," Zinke said.

Earlier, the head of the Czech Senate, Milos Vystrcil, said that if Zeman was transferred from intensive care to a regular ward, it would be irrelevant to consider the issue of depriving him of his presidential powers for health reasons.

The 77-year-old Czech leader has been undergoing treatment at the hospital since October 10.