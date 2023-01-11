Czech Presidential Candidate Babis Holds Talks With Macron in Paris

(@FahadShabbir)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Czech presidential candidate and former Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday he had met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris to discuss the Ukraine conflict and the energy crisis in Europe.

"We spent about 40 minutes with President Macron. I asked his opinion on ending the war in Ukraine and, of course, on resolving the energy crisis in Europe," Babis told reporters.

Babis' visit to Paris took place three days before the start of the first round of the presidential election in the Czech Republic.

At the same time, Macron's spokesperson told the CTK news agency that this meeting did not indicate Macron's support for Babis ahead of the election.

The Czech Republic will hold the presidential election from January 13-14. According to the results of the recent polls, the leader of the ANO political movement and Dollar billionaire, Babis, is considered one of the favorites in the race for the Czech presidency, along with former Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Petr Pavel and Danuse Nerudova, the former rector of Mendel University in the Czech city of Brno.