Czech Presidential Hopeful Babis Quits Campaign Trail Over Death Threats

Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday he would hold no more campaign meetings ahead of this week's presidential runoff after receiving death threats

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday he would hold no more campaign meetings ahead of this week's presidential runoff after receiving death threats.

"The current situation is beyond comprehension to me. It has escalated to crazy proportions. People are threatening not only me but also my close ones," the billionaire tycoon told a news conference in Prague.

Babis said he had to cancel a campaign trip to the northeastern city of Hradec Kralove, due Tuesday, as well as other events, after being told in an anonymous letter "to lose, die or quit." He said his wife had a bullet mailed to her.

Czechs will go to the polls on Friday and Saturday to choose a successor to the nation's longtime president, Milos Zeman. Babis is running for the top job against retired general Petr Pavel, who won the first round of voting by a razor-thin majority.