Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Czech President's Adviser Arrived in Moscow to Discuss Zeman's Talks With Putin - Source

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) An adviser to Czech President Milos Zeman has arrived in Moscow to discuss the meeting of the Czech and Russian presidents, a source in the Czech presidential office told Sputnik on Friday.

"[Martin] Nejedly will hold negotiations in Moscow on arranging a meeting of Czech President Milos Zeman and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the foreseeable future.

The meeting was expected to take place in May 2020 in Moscow but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic," the source said.

The source did not specify where Putin and Zeman are expected to meet.

