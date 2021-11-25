UrduPoint.com

Czech Prezident Zeman Discharged From Prague Central Military Hospital - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 02:35 PM

Czech President Milos Zeman has been discharged from the Central Military Hospital (CMH) in Prague, where he has been undergoing treatment since October 10, Czech TV reported on Thursday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Czech President Milos Zeman has been discharged from the Central Military Hospital (CMH) in Prague, where he has been undergoing treatment since October 10, Czech tv reported on Thursday.

According to the Czech TV, Zeman was transported to his country residence in Lany after he left the CMH.

