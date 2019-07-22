UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Prime, Foreign Ministers Say Believe In Continuing Reform Process In Ukraine

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 06:42 PM

Czech Prime, Foreign Ministers Say Believe in Continuing Reform Process in Ukraine

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek on Monday congratulated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party on its victory in the recent snap parliamentary election and expressed hope that the reform process in Ukraine will continue

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek on Monday congratulated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party on its victory in the recent snap parliamentary election and expressed hope that the reform process in Ukraine will continue.

The Servant of the People party maintains lead in the vote that was held on Sunday, securing over 42 percent with most votes counted.

"Congratulations, the Ukraine have given a strong mandate to the party of President @ZelenskyyUa to lead them through these difficult times. The challenges are many, but I believe that this success will lead to further reforms and more active cooperation with the Czech Rep," Babis wrote on Twitter.

Petricek also commended the results of the parliamentary elections in Ukraine, and hoped that the new government would boost efforts in implementing reforms.

"I followed the parliamentary elections in #Ukraine and paid close attention. I congratulate the Servant of the People Party on their victory and I do believe that the new government will continue in strengthening the path in its reforming efforts," Petricek wrote on Twiter.

According to the latest data of Ukraine's CEC, the Opposition Platform For Life party, led by former energy minister Yuriy Boyko, comes in second with 13 percent, followed by former president Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party with over 8 percent, former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party with 8 percent, and the Voice party, led by famous Ukrainian singer Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, with over 6 percent.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Ukraine Vote Twitter Lead Sunday Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

22 minutes ago

GoP expresses condolence over death of Yukiya Aman ..

3 minutes ago

Motorway Police recovers lost ornaments worth 1.4 ..

3 minutes ago

China-Pakistan exchange views on bilateral relatio ..

3 minutes ago

National Language Movement delegation visits Lahor ..

3 minutes ago

Over 700 Undocumented Migrants Arrive in Spain by ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.