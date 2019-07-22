Czech Prime, Foreign Ministers Say Believe in Continuing Reform Process in Ukraine

(@imziishan)

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek on Monday congratulated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party on its victory in the recent snap parliamentary election and expressed hope that the reform process in Ukraine will continue

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek on Monday congratulated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party on its victory in the recent snap parliamentary election and expressed hope that the reform process in Ukraine will continue.

The Servant of the People party maintains lead in the vote that was held on Sunday, securing over 42 percent with most votes counted.

"Congratulations, the Ukraine have given a strong mandate to the party of President @ZelenskyyUa to lead them through these difficult times. The challenges are many, but I believe that this success will lead to further reforms and more active cooperation with the Czech Rep," Babis wrote on Twitter.

Petricek also commended the results of the parliamentary elections in Ukraine, and hoped that the new government would boost efforts in implementing reforms.

"I followed the parliamentary elections in #Ukraine and paid close attention. I congratulate the Servant of the People Party on their victory and I do believe that the new government will continue in strengthening the path in its reforming efforts," Petricek wrote on Twiter.

According to the latest data of Ukraine's CEC, the Opposition Platform For Life party, led by former energy minister Yuriy Boyko, comes in second with 13 percent, followed by former president Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party with over 8 percent, former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party with 8 percent, and the Voice party, led by famous Ukrainian singer Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, with over 6 percent.