PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Prague fully supports Ukraine in the current situation, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala assured Ukrainian Ambassador to Prague Yevhen Perebyinis on Monday.

"I met with Ukrainian Ambassador Yevhen Perebyinis to jointly review the relations between our countries and the crisis on the Ukrainian-Russian border.

I assured the Ambassador that the Czech Republic fully supports Ukraine and rejects any form of Russian aggression against his country," Fiala wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, the situation in Ukraine will be put to discussion at a meeting of the Czech Security Council.

Last week, the Czech cabinet decided to send 4,000 artillery shells, worth $1.7 million, to Ukraine as aid. After the government meeting, Fiala said he believes in a diplomatic solution to the conflict on the Ukrainian border, adding that his cabinet is also preparing for the worst-case scenario.