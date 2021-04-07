UrduPoint.com
Czech Prime Minister Babis Dismisses Health Minister Blatny

Sumaira FH 33 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 02:59 PM

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis announced on Wednesday that he made a decision to dismiss Jan Blatny from the post of the health minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis announced on Wednesday that he made a decision to dismiss Jan Blatny from the post of the health minister.

"Petr Arenberger, the director of Prague's University Hospital, will replace Jan Blatny at the post of the health minister," Babis said, as quoted by the Czech Television.

Blatny expressed the belief that the dismissal was politically motivated.

