Czech Prime Minister Babis Dismisses Health Minister Blatny

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis announced on Wednesday that he made a decision to dismiss Jan Blatny from the post of the health minister.

"Petr Arenberger, the director of Prague's University Hospital, will replace Jan Blatny at the post of the health minister," Babis said, as quoted by the Czech Television.

Blatny expressed the belief that the dismissal was politically motivated.