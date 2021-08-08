UrduPoint.com

Czech Prime Minister Babis Egged During Book Presentation - Police

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 01:40 AM

Czech Prime Minister Babis Egged During Book Presentation - Police

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) A member of the audience threw an egg at Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis during the presentation of his new book on Saturday, police spokesman Zdenek Chalupa said.

"On Saturday, in the Prague suburb of Pruhonice, Prime Minister Andrej Babis held a presentation of his new book and an election rally. The police detained two people on suspicion of disturbing the public order, after one of them threw an egg at the Prime Minister," Chalupa said.

The minister's clothes were stained as a result of the egging. The police detained the thrower and one of the people who was actively defending him. In the meantime, Babis took cover in a nearby cafe.

The police is also checking the information about those who painted crosses on the square where the event took place before its start.

In turn, a representative of an opposition movement told reporters that the crosses were there in memory of those who died from COVID-19 as a reminder of how Babis' government has mishandled the pandemic.

The prime minister's new book talks about his views on the development of the Czech Republic in the coming years, as well as the achievements of the recent past. The populist ANO party, established and headed by Babis, will participate in the upcoming October 8-9 parliamentary elections. It is currently leading in the opinion polls.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Police Died Prague Czech Republic October Event From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory leve ..

Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory level

1 hour ago
 India set 209 to win first Test against England

India set 209 to win first Test against England

1 hour ago
 Farrukh praises Info Minister for transforming PTV ..

Farrukh praises Info Minister for transforming PTV into HD news

2 hours ago
 US Evacuated Less Than 1% of Afghan Aides Eligible ..

US Evacuated Less Than 1% of Afghan Aides Eligible for Resettlement - Reports

2 hours ago
 Huge California wildfire grows, but weather helps ..

Huge California wildfire grows, but weather helps firefighters

2 hours ago
 Sparkling Ingebrigtsen makes Olympic 1500m history ..

Sparkling Ingebrigtsen makes Olympic 1500m history for Norway

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.