Czech Prime Minister Babis Egged During Book Presentation - Police

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) A member of the audience threw an egg at Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis during the presentation of his new book on Saturday, police spokesman Zdenek Chalupa said.

"On Saturday, in the Prague suburb of Pruhonice, Prime Minister Andrej Babis held a presentation of his new book and an election rally. The police detained two people on suspicion of disturbing the public order, after one of them threw an egg at the Prime Minister," Chalupa said.

The minister's clothes were stained as a result of the egging. The police detained the thrower and one of the people who was actively defending him. In the meantime, Babis took cover in a nearby cafe.

The police is also checking the information about those who painted crosses on the square where the event took place before its start.

In turn, a representative of an opposition movement told reporters that the crosses were there in memory of those who died from COVID-19 as a reminder of how Babis' government has mishandled the pandemic.

The prime minister's new book talks about his views on the development of the Czech Republic in the coming years, as well as the achievements of the recent past. The populist ANO party, established and headed by Babis, will participate in the upcoming October 8-9 parliamentary elections. It is currently leading in the opinion polls.