Czech Prime Minister Calls EU-UK Deal 'Great News,' 'Historic Moment'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 10:36 PM

Czech Prime Minister Calls EU-UK Deal 'Great News,' 'Historic Moment'

The EU-UK deal on post-Brexit trade is a "historic moment" that was awaited by hundreds of thousands people, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The EU-UK deal on post-Brexit trade is a "historic moment" that was awaited by hundreds of thousands people, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday.

On Thursday, Brussels and London reached a deal that will govern their trading relationship from January 1, after the Brexit transition period ends at the end of the year. The 2,000-page agreement has yet to go through the UK parliament and the EU legislature.

"After several years [of negotiations], the Brexit process is almost complete .

.. This is a historic moment for the EU and the UK. Brexit with an agreement is great news for hundreds of thousands people and businesses. I hope that by the end of the year, the agreement will be studied and approved by all EU member states, so that it can be effective from 1.1.2021," Babis wrote on Twitter.

Euroskeptic President Milos Zeman has abstained from comments on the deal, spokesman Jiri Ovcacek told a briefing.

