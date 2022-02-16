UrduPoint.com

Czech Prime Minister Cancels Paris Trip Amid Debate On COVID-19 Bill

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Czech Prime Minister Cancels Paris Trip Amid Debate on COVID-19 Bill

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has called off his Wednesday trip to France as the national parliament debated a controversial change to COVID-19 rules

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has called off his Wednesday trip to France as the national parliament debated a controversial change to COVID-19 rules.

"In light of the domestic political situation, the prime minister had to cancel a working visit to Paris where he was due to meet with President (Emmanuel) Macron," Fiala's spokesman, Vaclav Smolka, told reporters.

The bill seeks to give the government broader powers to enforce virus-related restrictions after it lifted most the of curbs on public life in response to popular pressure. Pro-government parties banded together to foot the bill through but ran into resistance from the opposition.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament France Visit Paris From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

CM's aide visits Revenue Academy Peshawar

CM's aide visits Revenue Academy Peshawar

4 minutes ago
 CPO reviews security arrangements for Pak-Australi ..

CPO reviews security arrangements for Pak-Australia cricket series

4 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

4 minutes ago
 ICT police launches WhatsApp number for citizens

ICT police launches WhatsApp number for citizens

4 minutes ago
 Russian Lower Chamber Approves Greenhouse Gas Emis ..

Russian Lower Chamber Approves Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Trial in Sakhal ..

7 minutes ago
 Over One Third of US Voters Want Binding Nuclear D ..

Over One Third of US Voters Want Binding Nuclear Deal With Iran - Poll

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>