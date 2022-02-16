Czech Prime Minister Cancels Paris Trip Amid Debate on COVID-19 Bill

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has called off his Wednesday trip to France as the national parliament debated a controversial change to COVID-19 rules

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has called off his Wednesday trip to France as the national parliament debated a controversial change to COVID-19 rules.

"In light of the domestic political situation, the prime minister had to cancel a working visit to Paris where he was due to meet with President (Emmanuel) Macron," Fiala's spokesman, Vaclav Smolka, told reporters.

The bill seeks to give the government broader powers to enforce virus-related restrictions after it lifted most the of curbs on public life in response to popular pressure. Pro-government parties banded together to foot the bill through but ran into resistance from the opposition.