UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Prime Minister Cancels Trip To Int'l Forum In Bratislava Over Health Issues - Gov't

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 10:50 PM

Czech Prime Minister Cancels Trip to Int'l Forum in Bratislava Over Health Issues - Gov't

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The meeting of prime ministers of Slovakia, Austria, and the Czech Republic, which was supposed to take place on Tuesday in Bratislava, was canceled as Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis fell ill and remained in his country, Czech cabinet spokesperson Vladimír Vorechovsky told reporters.

"Due to a malaise, the prime minister was forced to cancel his trip to Bratislava on Tuesday morning, where he was going to take part in the international conference GLOBSEC-2021, as well as to meet with the heads of government of Slovakia and Austria, who are participating in this forum," Vorechovsky said.

He specified that Deputy Prime Minister Karel Havlícek would attend the conference instead of Babic, who would undergo a medical examination.

GLOBSEC is a Bratislava-based non-governmental organization that has been holding the global security conferences annually since 2005. In addition to security issues, participants of the forum discuss international relations and transatlantic cooperation.

This year's topic of the conference are post-pandemic modifications in the world. Some 100 countries participate in the forum.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Bratislava Austria Czech Republic Slovakia Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC’s 1,000th meetin ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Police, municipality team up to enforce law ..

7 minutes ago

Indian journalist in UP dies a day after filing co ..

7 minutes ago

All funds meant for Sindh province to be spent on ..

7 minutes ago

IG Prisons directs for sports, physical activities ..

7 minutes ago

Europe May Join Russian-Chinese Project on Creatio ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.