PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The meeting of prime ministers of Slovakia, Austria, and the Czech Republic, which was supposed to take place on Tuesday in Bratislava, was canceled as Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis fell ill and remained in his country, Czech cabinet spokesperson Vladimír Vorechovsky told reporters.

"Due to a malaise, the prime minister was forced to cancel his trip to Bratislava on Tuesday morning, where he was going to take part in the international conference GLOBSEC-2021, as well as to meet with the heads of government of Slovakia and Austria, who are participating in this forum," Vorechovsky said.

He specified that Deputy Prime Minister Karel Havlícek would attend the conference instead of Babic, who would undergo a medical examination.

GLOBSEC is a Bratislava-based non-governmental organization that has been holding the global security conferences annually since 2005. In addition to security issues, participants of the forum discuss international relations and transatlantic cooperation.

This year's topic of the conference are post-pandemic modifications in the world. Some 100 countries participate in the forum.