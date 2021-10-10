UrduPoint.com

Czech Prime Minister Concedes Defeat In Legislative Polls

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 12:01 AM

Czech Prime Minister Concedes Defeat in Legislative Polls

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis conceded defeat in the parliamentary elections, after the liberal alliance Together clenched a narrow win over his centrist ANO party

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis conceded defeat in the parliamentary elections, after the liberal alliance Together clenched a narrow win over his centrist ANO party.

"I must admit that we have lost. I congratulate Together leader (Petr) Fiala on his victory.

We lost Prague, first of all, but we still secured a large share of votes," Babis said.

Together has 27.7% of the vote to ANO's 27.2%, with 99% of the vote counted, according to the Czech tv. Together said it will start coalition talks with the third-placed Pirates/Mayors, which is on 15.5%, to secure a simple majority in parliament.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote Prague Alliance TV All Share

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority ..

Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority enriches its digital infrastru ..

17 minutes ago
 Russian Investigators Probe Bolshoi Theater Death

Russian Investigators Probe Bolshoi Theater Death

26 seconds ago
 National Assembly Deputy speaker distributes ratio ..

National Assembly Deputy speaker distributes rations among deserving families in ..

34 seconds ago
 Fawad grieved over demise of former AJK PM, Presid ..

Fawad grieved over demise of former AJK PM, President Sardar Sikandar

9 minutes ago
 Cabrera-Bello takes Spanish Open lead as Rahm falt ..

Cabrera-Bello takes Spanish Open lead as Rahm falters

9 minutes ago
 Pearl Initiative’s engagement with 300 philanthr ..

Pearl Initiative’s engagement with 300 philanthropists highlights accelerated ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.