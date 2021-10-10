Czech Prime Minister Concedes Defeat in Legislative Polls

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis conceded defeat in the parliamentary elections, after the liberal alliance Together clenched a narrow win over his centrist ANO party

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis conceded defeat in the parliamentary elections, after the liberal alliance Together clenched a narrow win over his centrist ANO party.

"I must admit that we have lost. I congratulate Together leader (Petr) Fiala on his victory.

We lost Prague, first of all, but we still secured a large share of votes," Babis said.

Together has 27.7% of the vote to ANO's 27.2%, with 99% of the vote counted, according to the Czech tv. Together said it will start coalition talks with the third-placed Pirates/Mayors, which is on 15.5%, to secure a simple majority in parliament.