PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis departed for Budapest on Friday morning to study Hungary's experience in the use of the Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V.

"We will talk in Budapest about the Russian vaccine. Hungary is a pioneer in this," Babis told reporters before the flight.

The prime minister is planning to discuss the vaccine with his Hungarian counterpart, Viktor Orban, and local doctors.

Babis has earlier repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the sharp slowdown in shipments of Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which hinders the nation's immunization of priority groups, like frontline medics and people aged over 80. At the same time, citing experts, he highly assessed the Russian vaccine.

After Hungary, the first EU country to start using the Russian vaccine, Babis is planning to visit Serbia, which also administers Sputnik V.