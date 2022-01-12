Czech Prime Minister Presents New Cabinet Agenda to Parliament for Confidence Vote

The new Czech government of Prime Minister Petr Fiala on Wednesday presented its agenda for the parliament's vote of confidence

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The new Czech government of Prime Minister Petr Fiala on Wednesday presented its agenda for the parliament's vote of confidence.

The program was published late last week and provoked a wave of criticism, mostly from the opposition. Many politicians and political experts denounced it for a lack of specificity, and pretentiousness of the agenda items. Former Czech President Vaclav Klaus gave it a comprehensive and damning assessment, describing it as a "set of bureaucratic proposals" and not a political document.

The agenda includes "stabilization of public finance, solving rising energy prices, pensions reform, strengthening cooperation with the EU and NATO partners, growth of military expenditures to 2% of GDP by 2025, focus on human rights in foreign policy and, in light of that, creation of our own Magnitsky law," Fiala said in the parliament, broadcast by the country's public television.

In early October, Fiala's Together coalition, comprised of the CDS, Christian and Democratic Union - Czechoslovak People's Party and TOP 09 party, won 27.12% of the vote in the parliamentary election. The coalition then joined forces with another bloc, resulting in a 108-seat majority.