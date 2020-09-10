UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Prime Minister Rejects Meeting Of Visegrad Four With Belarusian Opposition

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 10:30 PM

Czech Prime Minister Rejects Meeting of Visegrad Four With Belarusian Opposition

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis opposed the official meeting of the prime ministers of the Visegrad Four countries (Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary, V4) with representatives of the Belarusian opposition in the Polish city of Lublin, where a meeting of the prime ministers is already scheduled.

"In no case do I want to take a hasty step that will not correspond to the common European position, will play into the hands of the Belarusian [official] propaganda and, eventually, will turn out to be counterproductive," Babis said.

According to the Czech prime minister, everyone, including some of his V4 colleagues, agreed with this position at a recent video conference of the members of the European Council, at which the situation in Belarus was discussed.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Lublin Belarus Poland Czech Republic Slovakia Hungary Opposition

Recent Stories

Foreign secretary briefs heads of EU missions on H ..

6 minutes ago

India failed to suppress Kashmiris' freedom strugg ..

6 minutes ago

Youth urged to follow Jinnah's footprints for nati ..

6 minutes ago

National Assembly panel mulls ways for durable sol ..

6 minutes ago

KP govt approves funds for various sports projects ..

6 minutes ago

US Relocation of AFRICOM From Germany to Cost $1Bl ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.