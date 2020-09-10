Czech Prime Minister Rejects Meeting of Visegrad Four With Belarusian Opposition

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis opposed the official meeting of the prime ministers of the Visegrad Four countries (Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary, V4) with representatives of the Belarusian opposition in the Polish city of Lublin, where a meeting of the prime ministers is already scheduled.

"In no case do I want to take a hasty step that will not correspond to the common European position, will play into the hands of the Belarusian [official] propaganda and, eventually, will turn out to be counterproductive," Babis said.

According to the Czech prime minister, everyone, including some of his V4 colleagues, agreed with this position at a recent video conference of the members of the European Council, at which the situation in Belarus was discussed.