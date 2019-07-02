UrduPoint.com
Czech Prime Minister Rejects Timmermans As EU Commission Chief

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 08:59 PM

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis called on Tuesday the possible appointment of Frans Timmermans as the EU Commission's president a "total catastrophe."

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis called on Tuesday the possible appointment of Frans Timmermans as the EU Commission's president a "total catastrophe."

EU leaders resumed talks about who should lead the five EU main institutions earlier on Tuesday, after adjourning them the previous day following an all-night debate. Timmermans, a Dutch center-left deputy to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, has been favored by France, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands to lead the EU decision-making body.

"We have a problem with just one name. We said clearly yesterday that we do not want Mr.

Timmermans as Commission president. This would be a total catastrophe," Babis told reporters in a doorstep interview.

Babis argued that the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia the so-called Visegrad Four plus Italy accounted for 130 million voters, a quarter of the total, and their interests must be considered.

Eastern European countries do not have a candidate of their own, he said, but will rally behind someone who has a good relationship with the region. Babis stressed that Timmermans had always been in favor of migrant resettlement quotas, something Prague would never back.

