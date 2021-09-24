UrduPoint.com

Czech Prime Minister Says Boosting Birthrate Not Migration Will Prevent Europe From Dying

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 12:51 AM

The only truly sustainable solution to the problem of extinction in Europe is to increase the birthrate among Europeans, and not to rely on arriving migrants, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday at IV Budapest Demographic Summit

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) The only truly sustainable solution to the problem of extinction in Europe is to increase the birthrate among Europeans, and not to rely on arriving migrants, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday at IV Budapest Demographic Summit.

"Mass and uncontrolled migration to Europe has nothing to do with the stability of our European society, quite the opposite. The only truly sustainable solution against the extinction of Europe is to increase the birth rate of its own indigenous population, which is a common direction, in particular, for the Visegrad countries (Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary)", Babis said.

In turn, former US Vice President Mike Pence, who also spoke at the conference, said that it was impossible to support family formation and migration at the same time.

"You can support families, or you can support open borders. But you cannot support both at the same time," Pence said.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban spoke in the same vein. In his opinion, the only solution to the demographic crisis is support of traditional Christian family values.

According to Eurostat, in the 21st century, the birthrate in the European Union has been steadily declining: in 2019, there were 1.53 children per female, which is below 2.1 replacement level and sufficient to prevent population decline.

