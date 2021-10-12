Czech Prime Minister Says Expecting Government Formation Mandate From President

(@FahadShabbir)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said Tuesday that President Milos Zeman promised him during a recent meeting a government formation mandate following the October 8-9 parliamentary elections.

"He (Zeman) said that when the moment came, he would turn to me with instructions to form a government," Babis said speaking on Czech tv.

The winner of the parliamentary elections held in the Czech Republic was the Together coalition, which unites three liberal parties and movements. The Coalition won 27.79% of the vote, and representatives of its constituent parties will receive a total of 71 mandates in parliament. The second place was taken by Andrej Babis's ANO centrist movement, which gained 27.

12% and will receive 72 seats in parliament. Prior to the elections, Zeman stipulated that he would entrust the formation of the Cabinet of Ministers to the leader of the winning party, but not to the representative of the coalition, even if it gets more votes.

Zeman was admitted to the Central Military Hospital (CMH) immediately after his meeting with Babis on Sunday morning. The director of the CMH and the president's attending physician, Professor Miroslav Zaboral, said that, on his recommendation, Zeman was hospitalized and placed in the intensive care unit. The doctor refused to report on Zeman's diagnosis without the patient's consent.