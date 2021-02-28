Czech Prime Minister Says Family Received Death Threats in January

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Sunday that he was informed by the police last month that someone threatened death to him and his family, following which their house was taken under protection.

"The police informed me on January 8 on the existence of a person who threatened to shoot down me and members of my family. After that our house was taken under protection," Babis told the CNN Prima news broadcaster.

Commenting on the matter, the Czech police said that they filed a criminal case against the perpetrator.

"Regarding the threats against the government's head, we can confirm that the Prague police have filed a criminal case against the specific individual.

Criminal lawyers have submitted a request to the attorney's office for the arrest of this person," the police wrote on Twitter.

On February 12, as reported by Spanish media, the Spanish police arrested a man named Lukas Brachacheck who is believed to be the one who threatened the Babis family unless the Czech prime minister agrees to step down. The operation was reportedly carried out in Barcelona in cooperation with Interpol.