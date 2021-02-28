UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Prime Minister Says Family Received Death Threats In January

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 09:40 PM

Czech Prime Minister Says Family Received Death Threats in January

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Sunday that he was informed by the police last month that someone threatened death to him and his family, following which their house was taken under protection.

"The police informed me on January 8 on the existence of a person who threatened to shoot down me and members of my family. After that our house was taken under protection," Babis told the CNN Prima news broadcaster.

Commenting on the matter, the Czech police said that they filed a criminal case against the perpetrator.

"Regarding the threats against the government's head, we can confirm that the Prague police have filed a criminal case against the specific individual.

Criminal lawyers have submitted a request to the attorney's office for the arrest of this person," the police wrote on Twitter.

On February 12, as reported by Spanish media, the Spanish police arrested a man named Lukas Brachacheck who is believed to be the one who threatened the Babis family unless the Czech prime minister agrees to step down. The operation was reportedly carried out in Barcelona in cooperation with Interpol.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Twitter Lawyers Threatened Prague Man Barcelona January February Criminals Sunday Family Media Government

Recent Stories

RTA starts formal operation of new enhanced genera ..

57 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre celebrates Month ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation&#039;s huma ..

3 hours ago

5,372 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

4 hours ago

SEHA introduces home monitoring programme for infa ..

4 hours ago

ADCB expands mortgage business through acquisition ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.