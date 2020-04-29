Czech Prime Minister Says Situation Does Not Require Expulsion of Russian Ambassador

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The situation in relations with Russia, related to the accusations against Moscow of preparing an attempt on the lives of Prague politicians, does not require the expulsion of the Russian ambassador from the Czech Republic, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said.

A Czech weekly, Respekt, reported on Monday citing a local security service source that a Russian intelligence agent allegedly arrived in Prague three weeks ago, carrying a diplomatic passport and a lethal toxin that he plotted to use against Mayor Zdenek Hrib and a senior Prague official for dismantling a Soviet statue commemorating the liberation of the Czech capital from Nazi troops.

In this regard, the Russian Embassy sent a note to the Czech Foreign Ministry indicating the inadmissibility of ongoing groundless attacks on Russia and its diplomatic mission in Prague. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Czech media reports looked like fake. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the reports fake. Later, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said no one presented evidence that Russia was trying to poison someone in the Czech Republic.