Czech Prime Minister Says Two Staffers Of Russian Embassy Expelled Over Ricin Story

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 05:34 PM

Czech Prime Minister Says Two Staffers of Russian Embassy Expelled Over Ricin Story

The Czech government has decided to declare two staffers of the Russian embassy personae non grata and expel them, this move is connected to the story of a Russian diplomat allegedly transporting ricin poison inside the country, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday, citing local special forces

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The Czech government has decided to declare two staffers of the Russian embassy personae non grata and expel them, this move is connected to the story of a Russian diplomat allegedly transporting ricin poison inside the country, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday, citing local special forces.

"We are a sovereign nation and see such moves as unacceptable, In this situation we have made a decision to declare two employees of the Russian embassy personae non grata," Babis said at a press conference.

On April 3, the monument to Soviet Union Marshall Ivan Konev in Prague was dismantled, under decision of the authorities of the Prague 6 district. This triggered tensions between the countries, with Prague even accusing a Russian diplomat of bringing into the Czech Republic ricin position for assassinating officials related to the monument removal.

Your Thoughts and Comments

