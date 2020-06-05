Czech Prime Minister Says Two Staffers of Russian Embassy Expelled Over Ricin Story

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Czech government has decided to declare two staffers of the Russian embassy personae non grata and expel them, this move is connected to the story of a Russian diplomat allegedly transporting ricin poison inside the country, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday, citing local special forces

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The Czech government has decided to declare two staffers of the Russian embassy personae non grata and expel them, this move is connected to the story of a Russian diplomat allegedly transporting ricin poison inside the country, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday, citing local special forces.

"We are a sovereign nation and see such moves as unacceptable, In this situation we have made a decision to declare two employees of the Russian embassy personae non grata," Babis said at a press conference.

On April 3, the monument to Soviet Union Marshall Ivan Konev in Prague was dismantled, under decision of the authorities of the Prague 6 district. This triggered tensions between the countries, with Prague even accusing a Russian diplomat of bringing into the Czech Republic ricin position for assassinating officials related to the monument removal.