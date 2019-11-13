Czech Prime Minister Sets Timeline for Building New Nuclear Reactor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Wednesday ordered the construction of a new reactor at the Dukovany nuclear power plant to replace an old unit in 2036, after complaining about running behind schedule.

"The government needs to pick a supplier by the end of 2022. Theoretically, it will be up to the cabinet that will take over after the 2021 parliamentary vote. All funding [of the construction] should be over in 2036," he told reporters.

The Central European nation has two Soviet-built nuclear power plants.

The 34-year-old facility near the southern village of Dukovany has four reactors generating 2,040 megawatts and buys nuclear fuel from the Russian atomic energy agency, Rosatom.

The new reactor will cost up to $7 billion, according to the head of CEZ, a Czech energy giant. The construction bidding process will begin next year.

Apart from Rosatom, five companies are vying for the project: France's EDF, South Korea's KHNP, China General Nuclear Power, the United States' Westinghouse firm and a joint venture between France's Arevа and Japan's Mitsubishi Atmea.