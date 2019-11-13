UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Prime Minister Sets Timeline For Building New Nuclear Reactor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:30 PM

Czech Prime Minister Sets Timeline for Building New Nuclear Reactor

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Wednesday ordered the construction of a new reactor at the Dukovany nuclear power plant to replace an old unit in 2036, after complaining about running behind schedule.

"The government needs to pick a supplier by the end of 2022. Theoretically, it will be up to the cabinet that will take over after the 2021 parliamentary vote. All funding [of the construction] should be over in 2036," he told reporters.

The Central European nation has two Soviet-built nuclear power plants.

The 34-year-old facility near the southern village of Dukovany has four reactors generating 2,040 megawatts and buys nuclear fuel from the Russian atomic energy agency, Rosatom.

The new reactor will cost up to $7 billion, according to the head of CEZ, a Czech energy giant. The construction bidding process will begin next year.

Apart from Rosatom, five companies are vying for the project: France's EDF, South Korea's KHNP, China General Nuclear Power, the United States' Westinghouse firm and a joint venture between France's Arevа and Japan's Mitsubishi Atmea.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia China Vote Nuclear France Japan South Korea United States All From Government Cabinet Mitsubishi (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi meets with Sharjah triennial task ..

31 minutes ago

Bundestag Passes Bill Regulating Application of EU ..

3 minutes ago

Mexican President Vows to Bring Over Bolivians See ..

3 minutes ago

Microsoft announces ‘AI Centre of Excellence for ..

46 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid to inaugurate17th legislative ..

46 minutes ago

Swap of Taliban, Western Hostages in Afghanistan S ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.