Czech Prime Minister Shocked by Situation in Belarus, Calls on EU to React

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday he was shocked by the situation in Belarus and called on the European Union to respond.

"I am shocked by the situation that is currently unfolding in Belarus. I have not expected this could happen in Europe, so close to us. The Belarusian citizens have the same right for democracy and freedom as we have.

I believe that the EU will urgently study the situation in Belarus and take steps to support the Belarusian people," Babis said at a press conference after talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The United States doubts the credibility of the Belarusian presidential election results and believes that the people of Belarus deserves freedom and democracy, Pompeo said, stressing that civic activists should have the right to express their opinion freely and be protected from police violence.