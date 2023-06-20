Czech Prime Minister Stresses Need to Avoid Scenario of 'Frozen Conflict' in Ukraine

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Tuesday that it was important to avoid a "frozen conflict" scenario in Ukraine as it could lead to permanent instability in Eastern Europe.

"The latest information about the Ukrainian offensive is cautiously optimistic, but it is unlikely that hostilities could end anytime soon. Thus, we could face a frozen conflict scenario, which would mean the creation of a center of permanent instability in Eastern Europe," Fiala said at a security conference in Prague, adding that this scenario would "exhaust all parties involved for a long time.

Therefore, we, together with the international community, must contribute to its prevention."

Fiala also recalled the decision of the Czech Republic to annually allocate 2% of the country's GDP for defense needs. In particular, this year, the defense spending in the Czech Republic will amount to 112 billion Czech korunas ($5.15 billion), which is 23 billion korunas more than in 2022, the prime minister added.