UrduPoint.com

Czech Prime Minister Stresses Need To Avoid Scenario Of 'Frozen Conflict' In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Czech Prime Minister Stresses Need to Avoid Scenario of 'Frozen Conflict' in Ukraine

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Tuesday that it was important to avoid a "frozen conflict" scenario in Ukraine as it could lead to permanent instability in Eastern Europe.

"The latest information about the Ukrainian offensive is cautiously optimistic, but it is unlikely that hostilities could end anytime soon. Thus, we could face a frozen conflict scenario, which would mean the creation of a center of permanent instability in Eastern Europe," Fiala said at a security conference in Prague, adding that this scenario would "exhaust all parties involved for a long time.

Therefore, we, together with the international community, must contribute to its prevention."

Fiala also recalled the decision of the Czech Republic to annually allocate 2% of the country's GDP for defense needs. In particular, this year, the defense spending in the Czech Republic will amount to 112 billion Czech korunas ($5.15 billion), which is 23 billion korunas more than in 2022, the prime minister added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Europe Prague Lead Czech Republic All Billion

Recent Stories

FTA convenes Tax Agents Forum to discuss agents’ ..

FTA convenes Tax Agents Forum to discuss agents’ role in implementing Corporat ..

8 minutes ago
 MoIAT, MoE reduce ICV certification fee for SMEs r ..

MoIAT, MoE reduce ICV certification fee for SMEs registered in National Programm ..

8 minutes ago
 TECOM Group launches science-focused vertical in c ..

TECOM Group launches science-focused vertical in collaboration with Dubai Scienc ..

8 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates different development projects

PM inaugurates different development projects

1 hour ago
 EDB launches AED100 mn AgriTech loans programme to ..

EDB launches AED100 mn AgriTech loans programme to boost UAE food security

1 hour ago
 UAE voted Arab youth&#039;s top choice to live for ..

UAE voted Arab youth&#039;s top choice to live for 12th year in a row

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.