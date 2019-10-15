UrduPoint.com
Czech Prime Minister Stresses Need To Strengthen National Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 10:27 PM

The Czech Republic missed the time necessary to re-arm and must now focus on improving its military security as part of Europe, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday during his speech on the 100th anniversary of the army general staff

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) The Czech Republic missed the time necessary to re-arm and must now focus on improving its military security as part of Europe, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday during his speech on the 100th anniversary of the army general staff.

"There are great military personnel in the republic, but we missed the phase required for rearmament. We live in a world where we need to have much weaponry and scale up our regular forces," the prime minister said.

According to Babis, due to the current international developments, Europe should think about ensuring its citizens' security.

At the same time he criticized the idea of creating a European army.

At the end of 2017 the new Czech government headed by Babis decided to gradually increase defense spending. Under the plan, the costs are to account for 1.4 percent and 2.0 percent of GDP by the end of 2020 and 2024 respectively to comply with NATO requirements. Now the budget of the Defense Ministry is about 1.1 percent of GDP.

The Czech regular forces comprise approximately 25,000 military professionals, and more than 25 percent of them are army officers.

