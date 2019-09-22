UrduPoint.com
Czech Prime Minister To Fly To New York On Sunday Ahead Of UN General Assembly

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 10:10 AM

Czech Prime Minister to Fly to New York on Sunday Ahead of UN General Assembly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis will fly to New York on Sunday for a week-long visit timed to the United Nations General Assembly.

The annual event opens on Tuesday. The Czech government said Babis would address the gathering on Wednesday as a stand-in for President Milos Zeman.

The Czech prime minister said he had a meeting scheduled with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the UN sidelines to discuss bilateral relations.

The assembly will also be attended by Japan's new foreign minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, who will be in New York from September 22-28. He said a meeting with his South Korean counterpart was not planned. Ties between the two neighbors soured this year over wartime forced labor.

