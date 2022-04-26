Czech Prime Minister to Visit Berlin on May 5 for Talks With Scholz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala will travel to Berlin on May 5 for a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

"The talks will focus on the ongoing events in Ukraine, energy security and bilateral relations," Czech government spokesperson Vaclav Smolka told a news conference.

Fiala's trip to Germany has been delayed twice since early March over the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine and the prime minister's infection with the coronavirus.