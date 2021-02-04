UrduPoint.com
Czech Prime Minister To Visit Budapest To Learn About Use Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 09:40 AM

Czech Prime Minister to Visit Budapest to Learn About Use of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis will visit Budapest on Friday to ask his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban about the use of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in that country, Babis told reporters.

Hungary was the first of the EU countries to start using the Russian vaccine.

"On Friday I am flying to Budapest for Viktor Orban to exchange information about how the Hungarian side decides [the use of the Sputnik V vaccine]. It is necessary to see if these vaccines are safe from the viewpoint of health, and it does not matter what their origin is. The latest information suggests that they are of very high quality," Babis said.

More Stories From World

