Sun 03rd October 2021 | 10:30 PM

Czech Prime Minister Used Offshore Firm to Buy $22Mln Chateau in France - Pandora Papers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis used an offshore company to purchase a lavish chateau on the French Riviera in 2009, the Pandora Papers claim.

"The five-bedroom Chateau Bigaud, with its 9.4 acres, is nestled between medieval ruins and lush forests. It is a hidden gem of Mougins, the hilltop village where Picasso spent the last 12 years of his life," the papers said.

As of January, the estate belonged to a subsidiary of one of the Czech companies indirectly owned by Babis, the investigation added, citing public records showed.

On Sunday, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published a new "Pandora Papers" leak on the alleged involvement of a number of world leaders and other high-profile individuals in offshore schemes. This comes five years after the ICIJ published the Panama Papers.

