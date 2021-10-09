UrduPoint.com

Czech Prime Minister Wins Vote But Without Majority: Preliminary Results

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 08:40 PM

Czech Prime Minister wins vote but without majority: preliminary results

The ANO movement of billionaire populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis won the Czech general election on Saturday but failed to secure a majority in parliament, preliminary results showed

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :The ANO movement of billionaire populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis won the Czech general election on Saturday but failed to secure a majority in parliament, preliminary results showed.

With more than 80 percent of the vote counted, ANO had 28.63 percent and was projected to win 75 seats in the 200-seat parliament.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote Election 2018

Recent Stories

ACC Timergara visits BHUs, RHC Khal

ACC Timergara visits BHUs, RHC Khal

49 seconds ago
 AC checks vaccination certificates in marriage hal ..

AC checks vaccination certificates in marriage hall

54 seconds ago
 Syedna's visit to city comes to an end

Syedna's visit to city comes to an end

17 minutes ago
 Trump Says Michigan Rally Will Seek 'Forensic Audi ..

Trump Says Michigan Rally Will Seek 'Forensic Audit' of 2020 Election

17 minutes ago
 155 vehicles fined over smoke emission

155 vehicles fined over smoke emission

17 minutes ago
 SBP holds badminton trials

SBP holds badminton trials

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.