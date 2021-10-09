Czech Prime Minister wins vote but without majority: preliminary results

The ANO movement of billionaire populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis won the Czech general election on Saturday but failed to secure a majority in parliament, preliminary results showed

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :The ANO movement of billionaire populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis won the Czech general election on Saturday but failed to secure a majority in parliament, preliminary results showed.

With more than 80 percent of the vote counted, ANO had 28.63 percent and was projected to win 75 seats in the 200-seat parliament.