Czech Prosecutor General Intends to Resign on June 30 - Deputy Prime Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Czech Prosecutor General Pavel Zeman announced his intention to resign in June, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade Karel Havlicek told reporters on Friday.

"Justice Minister Marie Benesova announced at a government meeting that Prosecutor General Pavel Zeman has expressed the desire to resign on June 30.

The cabinet of ministers took note of the information ... without discussing it," Havlicek said.

Zeman has served as prosecutor general since 2011. According to media reports, Benesova was in favor of Zeman's resignation due to his statements on the 2014 Vrbetice depot blasts.

The outgoing official is expected to hold a press conference in connection with his resignation later on Friday.