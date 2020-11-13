Czech Reporters Call on Prime Minister to Apologize to Referendum Newspaper for Slurs

Editors-in-chief and journalists of a number of leading Czech media outlets on Friday made an appeal to Prime Minister Andrej Babis in an open letter, asking him to apologize for insulting the Referendum newspaper in the parliament a day earlier

Responding to the lawmakers' requests in connection with the repeated poisoning of the Becva river, located in the country's east, with cyanide released from the Deza chemical manufacturing company, Babis on Thursday categorically denied such information, adding that the newspaper, which conducted a detailed investigation into the incident, is "the largest cesspool" that spreads fake news.

"Prime Minister, your statement in the parliament regarding the Referendum newspaper cannot be left without a reaction and a corresponding protest. Therefore, we, as editors-in-chief and journalists of a number of media outlets in the country, decided to express our fundamental disagreement with the insult of our colleagues," the letter said.

According to the reporters, Babis' accusations are groundless and his scandalous expressions harm journalism as such and are simply unacceptable on the part of the head of government.

"Therefore, we urge you to apologize unconditionally," the authors of the appeal said.

The letter was signed by well-known Czech journalists and media outlets, including the Hospodarske noviny newspaper, the Pravo newspaper and the Reporter magazine.

There are no representatives of the media outlets that are part of the Babis business empire among the signatories.

During his speech in the parliament, the prime minister defended the Deza enterprise since it is part of the huge Agrofert conglomerate holding company, which belongs to Babis but was transferred, along with other assets, to the trusteeship funds during his premiership.