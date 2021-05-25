Czech Republic Agrees to Withdraw Turow Mine Lawsuit - Polish Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Poland and the Czech Republic have reached a consensus on the Turow coal mine issue, the Chancellery of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has announced.

"As a result of the agreement, the Czech Republic will withdraw its lawsuit to the CJEU [Court of Justice of the European Union]. The agreement assumes long-term projects in the amount of up to EUR 45 million ($55.1 million) with the participation of PL side," Morawiecki said as quoted in the chancellery's Tuesday twitter release.

The EU's Court of Justice sided with the Czech Republic on Friday, telling Poland to stop brown coal production at the open-pit Turow mine.

On Monday, Morawiecki said that the judgment was "very dangerous" from both the ecological and energy security perspectives. The prime minister said Poland was going to continue negotiations with the Czech side and was going to present new arguments in court.

Poland depends on the Turow mine for around 4-7 percent of energy supplies. The Czech government had claimed that Poland did not carry out a thorough environmental impact study and that continued mining was going to drain groundwater from its territory, threatening the drinking water supply in nearby Czech communities.