MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The Czech Republic and its NATO allies are ready to provide long-term support for Ukraine, including on its way towards NATO membership, Czech President Petr Pavel said on Wednesday.

"We are all ready to provide long-lasting support for Ukraine, including reconstitution and preparation for future NATO membership," Pavel told a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

The Czech leader also said that for the NATO countries, "there is no alternative to supporting Ukraine."

"An alternative to it is the success of Russia, and that would mean many more problems for us, potentially even more serious than we face today," Pavel added.

In addition, the Czech president announced his intention to visit Kiev in late April to discuss with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the prospects of the country's counteroffensive.

Pavel arrived in Brussels on Wednesday on his ever-first official visit as Czech president after his election in January 2023. As a general of the Czech army, he served as chair of the NATO Military Committee in Brussels from 2015-2018. On Thursday, Pavel is scheduled to meet with Czech citizens working in Brussels, and on Friday, he will hold talks with the EU leaders.