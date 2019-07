Czech Republic Allows Russian Airlines' Flights Until July 7 - Transport Ministry

The Czech authorities allowed Russian airlines to resume flights until July 7 after a similar decision by the Russian side, the Czech Transport Ministry said in a statement Tuesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The Czech authorities allowed Russian airlines to resume flights until July 7 after a similar decision by the Russian side, the Czech Transport Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

"The Russian Transport Ministry, in the morning of July 2, 2019 issued a permit for Czech Airlines flights until July 7, 2019.

After that, the Czech Republic's Transport Ministry launched a response procedure for Russian air carriers. Flights will also be allowed until July 7, 2019," the ministry said.