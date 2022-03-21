Czech Republic Allows Ukrainian Refugees to Seek Employment Without Work Permits - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Ukrainian refugees will be able to work in the Czech Republic starting this week without special permits, which are usually issued to foreigners from non-EU countries, Czech tv reports.

According to the new law (Lex Ukrajina), approved by both houses of the Czech parliament and signed by President Milos Zeman last week, Ukrainian refugees with visas get the right to work and receive social and medical care, as well as education, in the Czech Republic.

Starting this week, those Ukrainian refugees who have already received visas to stay in the Czech Republic are also eligible for humanitarian aid in the amount of about $220 per person per month.

According to Czech media reports, there are already around 300,000 Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic, 200,000 of whom have visas. About half of all the refugees who have arrived since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine are children, while about 80 percent of the adults are women, according to Czech authorities.

In the early hours of February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted - the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the goal is to protect the people of Donbas, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."

The head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev said on Saturday that there are over 2.7 million people in Ukraine who wish to evacuate to Russia.