Czech Republic Asks Citizens To Refrain From Leaving Country - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 03:10 AM

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The government of the Czech Republic recommends its citizens to refrain from visiting northern Italy and consider not leaving the country at all for the time being due to a coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said.

Late on Tuesday, the prime minister called a session of the republic's security council on the spread of COVID-19 across Europe as well as appropriate measures against it.

"We recommend our citizens not to visit the northern Italian regions of Lombardy and Veneto ... And, of course, it is necessary for our citizens to consider whether they should leave the country in the present situation," Babis said during a press conference following the meeting.

There are currently over 320 cases of the novel coronavirus registered in Italy, making it the leader among the European countries.

More Stories From World

