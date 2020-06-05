UrduPoint.com
Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary To Resume Free Movement Of Citizens Friday Noon - Prague

Fri 05th June 2020

Free movement of citizens between the Czech Republic, Austria and Hungary will be resumed starting 12:00 p.m. (10:00 GMT) on Friday, Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek told reporters, adding that Slovakia already opened its borders to these countries amid improving epidemiological situation

"At an extraordinary meeting, the Czech government decided to open the borders with Austria and Hungary on an equal footing. [Borders] with Slovakia were opened on Thursday.

Negotiations with the German government are still ongoing, but starting 12:00 p.m. today Czech citizens can return from Germany without having to be tested for coronavirus," Petricek said.

According to the minister, the German authorities want to coordinate the opening of borders with all their neighbors. At the moment, Czech citizens can travel to Germany only if they have a good reason for a trip, such as work, an appointment with a doctor or trade negotiations.

