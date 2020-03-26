Czech Republic Bans Gatherings of More Than 2 People Because of COVID-19 - Health Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The government of the Czech Republic on Wednesday strengthened measures against the spread of the COVID-19, prohibiting gatherings of more than two people on the street, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said.

"In order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease, the government deemed it necessary to lower the number [of people in] groups in public places to two persons," Vojtech told journalists, adding that the authorities recommend citizens to say home and only go outside when necessary.

Currently, the number of confirmed cases in the Czech Republic is at 1,654, with six fatalities.