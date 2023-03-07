UrduPoint.com

Czech Republic Bought Diesel Fuel From US For First Time - Distributor

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 06:30 AM

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Czech company Cepro, the state-owned fuel distributor, has received the first shipment of diesel fuel from the United States, the České noviny online newspaper reported on Monday, citing the company.

It said Czech drivers will soon be able to fill their cars with diesel fuel produced in the US state of Louisiana, adding that the bulk of diesel fuel has so far been delivered to the republic from Germany, Austria and Poland.

Imports of diesel fuel from the United States are the result of Cepro's efforts to diversify energy supplies in connection with the decision to stop receiving energy from Russia.

After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine more than a year ago, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States.

