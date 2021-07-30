UrduPoint.com
Czech Republic Cancels Mandatory Respirators for People With Lung Diseases

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The Czech Republic has canceled the wearing of mandatory respirators for those suffering from lung diseases, while the restriction is still in effect for other citizens, Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech said on Friday.

On Tuesday, Czech Supreme Administrative Court overruled the Health Ministry's respirator mandate, introduced in February, which offered no exceptions based on people's health conditions. The anti-epidemic measure obliged people over 15 to wear a respirator "with a filtration effectiveness of at least 95%" or "two medical masks, one on top of the other" in public spaces, but the latter option was then adandoned.

The court's decision followed a complaint from an individual suffering from respiratory disorder, who said the respirator caused difficulties in breathing.

"The health ministry issued today a new order, providing for exceptions for people with [respiratory] diseases in wearing respirators. For others respirators will still be mandatory indoor and in public transport," Vojtech stated.

On Thursday, 203 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country, with some 90% among unvaccinated people. The Czech Republic has so far administered over 10 million vaccine doses to 47.8% of the population.

