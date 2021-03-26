The Czech Republic possesses necessary capacities to manufacture Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V and has an interest in doing so, epidemiologist Roman Prymula, a former health minister and current adviser to President Milos Zeman, told Sputnik

The official appreciated Zeman's efforts to advocate the use of Sputnik V in the country and described the vaccine as one of the most promising treatments against the disease technology-wise.

"The Czech Republic has not only capacities but also interest in producing the [Russian] vaccine," Prymula said.

When asked about the recent issues with the AstraZeneca vaccine, the adviser noted that it was approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), even though there was not enough data on senior citizens.

"Later on, its effectiveness was optimized by lowering the dosage and increasing the interval between the first and second shots to three months," Prymula added.

Earlier in the month, the Czech State Institute for Drug Control announced beginning a study of the Sputnik V documentation. Before that, Zeman and Prime Minister Andrej Babis stated they were interested in purchasing the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and would agree with its certification in the Czech Republic in order to start using it without waiting for authorization from the EMA.