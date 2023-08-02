Open Menu

Czech Republic Completes Ratification Of Defense Cooperation Agreement With US - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Czech Republic Completes Ratification of Defense Cooperation Agreement With US - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Czech President Petr Pavel has signed a defense cooperation agreement with the United States, completing the ratification of the document, Czech media reported on Tuesday.

The document was earlier ratified by the both houses of parliament, the Czech news Agency (CTK) reported, adding that in the lower house, the agreement received the approval of 115 out of 144 parliamentarians present, and in the upper house, 66 out of 72 senators present voted in favor of it.

Only 20 lawmakers from the opposition Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) movement reportedly opposed the agreement with Washington and demanded that the question of ratification of the document be put to a national referendum.

The leading opposition movement ANO (Action of Dissatisfied Citizens), which has 3.5 times as many members of parliament as the SPD, supported the document, CTK reported.

In April, the agreement was approved by the Czech government. In May, it was signed by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Czech counterpart Jana Cernochova. Cernochova said that the agreement would not lead to the establishment of US military bases in the country by default, adding that it was an issue that would require a specific discussion and approval by the country's government and parliament.

Related Topics

Washington Parliament Democracy Lead Austin United States April May Media From Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aime ..

Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aimed at enhancing space nutrition

26 minutes ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich U ..

Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich UAE students&#039; journey into ..

26 minutes ago
 ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management ..

ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management projects in UAE, US to accele ..

27 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain large ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain largest and greatest cultural incub ..

27 minutes ago
 Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Bor ..

Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Border Over Alleged Airspace Viol ..

36 minutes ago
 Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to ..

Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to Facilitate Its Exports - US En ..

36 minutes ago
NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadve ..

NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadvertant blackout

43 minutes ago
 Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronge ..

Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronger workplace policies for nursi ..

43 minutes ago
 Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Net ..

Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Network Linked to IS - Interior M ..

43 minutes ago
 Trump, Aides Prepare for Indictment to Be Filed in ..

Trump, Aides Prepare for Indictment to Be Filed in Election Interference Probe - ..

44 minutes ago
 US Presidency of UNSC Plans to Hold Meeting on Ukr ..

US Presidency of UNSC Plans to Hold Meeting on Ukraine on August 24 - Program of ..

54 minutes ago
 Ambassador Haque attends China-Pakistan Joint Mari ..

Ambassador Haque attends China-Pakistan Joint Marine Geological Survey Data hand ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World