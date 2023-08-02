Czech Republic Completes Ratification of Defense Cooperation Agreement With US - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Czech President Petr Pavel has signed a defense cooperation agreement with the United States, completing the ratification of the document, Czech media reported on Tuesday.

The document was earlier ratified by the both houses of parliament, the Czech news Agency (CTK) reported, adding that in the lower house, the agreement received the approval of 115 out of 144 parliamentarians present, and in the upper house, 66 out of 72 senators present voted in favor of it.

Only 20 lawmakers from the opposition Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) movement reportedly opposed the agreement with Washington and demanded that the question of ratification of the document be put to a national referendum.

The leading opposition movement ANO (Action of Dissatisfied Citizens), which has 3.5 times as many members of parliament as the SPD, supported the document, CTK reported.

In April, the agreement was approved by the Czech government. In May, it was signed by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Czech counterpart Jana Cernochova. Cernochova said that the agreement would not lead to the establishment of US military bases in the country by default, adding that it was an issue that would require a specific discussion and approval by the country's government and parliament.