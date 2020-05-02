UrduPoint.com
Czech Republic Confirms 55 New COVID-19 Cases, Lowest Number In Week - Health Ministry

Sat 02nd May 2020 | 06:14 PM

The Czech Republic has registered 55 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest result since the beginning of the week, the Health Ministry said on Saturday

On Friday, the number of newly confirmed cases was at 103.

"There have been 55 new cases of the coronavirus infection registered during Friday. This is the lowest result since Monday," the ministry said in a statement.

So far, the country has confirmed a total of 7,740 cases, with the death toll standing at 241.

