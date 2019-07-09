Czech Republic Confirms Air Traffic Talks With Russia to Continue in Summer - Ministry

The talks between the Czech and Russian transport ministries on air traffic will continue throughout summer, Frantisek Jemelka, a spokesman for the Czech Transport Ministry, told Sputnik on Monday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The talks between the Czech and Russian transport ministries on air traffic will continue throughout summer, Frantisek Jemelka, a spokesman for the Czech Transport Ministry, told Sputnik on Monday.

Russian Transport Minister Yevgeny Dietrich told journalists on Sunday that the transport ministries of the two countries had agreed on maintaining the current volume of air traffic between the two countries and would proceed with their negotiations to discuss the future cooperation throughout the summer.

"The Czech Transport Ministry thinks that throughout the summer the departments will continue the negotiations on the further cooperation in the air traffic between the Czech Republic and Russia," Jemelka said.

Russia's flag-carrier Aeroflot canceled last week a number of flights from Moscow to Prague, due to the Czech Republic's decision to nullify the airline's flight permit. The company's low cost subsidiary Pobeda suspended several flights to and from the Czech Republic as well. Prague decided to impose restrictions on the flights of Russian airlines over the two countries' route dispute, which started when Russia limited Czech Airlines' right to fly the Prague-Seoul route over Siberia. The Czech Transport Ministry later said Russia and the Czech Republic agreed to resume flights until July 7.